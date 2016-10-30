Shane Ross criticised for ‘blocking’ judicial appointments

Fianna Fáil has criticised Minister for Transport Shane Ross for blocking judicial appointments.

Mr Ross told The Sunday Times the Independent Alliance would veto any appointments until a new judicial appointments system was put in place.

Fianna Fail’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said delays in judicial appointments were unacceptable and would result in people not having their cases heard.

Mr O’Callaghan said: “This is a shocking situation facing the judicial system in Ireland. ”

The proposed judicial appointments Bill sought by Mr Ross will include provision for an independent body with an independent chair and a non-legal majority to select shortlists for judicial appointment.

However, the legislation is unfinished.

Legal and political sources say it will not be passed until well into next year at the earliest, and some sources say that opposition to the Bill within the Department of Justice and the judiciary is likely to mean a much longer delay.

There are currently three vacancies on the Circuit Court and one in the District Court.

Mr O’Callaghan said it was for the Oireachtas, not Mr Ross, to decide how our judicial appointments system will be reformed.

He added: “Minister Ross should be concentrating on the future of rail services, not issues outside his ministerial responsibility.

“The Government should accept the Fianna Fáil bill, and move as quickly as possible to expedite the appointment of additional judges.”