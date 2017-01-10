Shadow NI secretary urges parties to avoid Assembly election

Political parties in the North should figure out a way to avoid an Assembly election, Northern Ireland shadow secretary Dave Anderson has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Mr Anderson said the parties should “just keep talking to see if there is another way out of this”.

Norther Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday over First Minister Arlene Foster’s handling of the “cash for ash” subsidies controversy.

Mr Anderson said he was very saddened by the resignation of Mr McGuinness. “This is bad news. I understand the deep sense of frustration, but I don’t think this is in anyone’s interest.”

Mr Anderson said he had spoken with Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire and they agreed that they wanted to avoid any hiatus.

He said that if there was a snap election then eight weeks would be lost and at the end the issue would still be unresolved.

“The DUP have to be convinced that they have a wider responsibility not just to themselves and Northern Ireland but also to the UK as a whole.”

‘Incompetence and corruption’

Also speaking on the BBC, Sinn Féin MLA Michelle O’Neill said the DUP’s lack of respect was one of the main reasons Mr McGuinness resigned.

She told BBC Radio Ulster that she had never seen public outrage such as in recent weeks over the RHI ‘cash for ash’ scheme. “Sinn Féin will not tolerate such incompetence and corruption,” she said.

However, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson said the reason the Deputy First Minister stepped down was because the British government “would not play their (Sinn Féin’s) games” of putting British soldiers in the dock.