SF TDs alleged to have withheld information on Stack killing

A Fine Gael TD has named two Sinn Féin TDs alleged to have withheld information about the murder of prison officer Brian Stack.

Alan Farrell said Sinn Féin TDs Dessie Ellis and Martin Ferris were contained within an email sent from Gerry Adams to Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Mr Adams sent a list of four names to Ms O’Sullivan on February 2016.

He claimed the details were provided by the murdered prison officer’s son, Austin .

Speaking in the Dáil Mr Ellis insisted he was in prison when Stack was killed. Mr Ferris said he had met with gardaí in 2013 and had no question to answer.

Mr Adams made a personal statement in the Dáil on Wednesday.

He said: “And today I make this statement in the Dáil following an email that I wrote to the Garda Commissioner being put, inappropriately in my opinion, into the public realm and then raised here in the Dáil twice by the Fianna Fáil leader.

“I say inappropriately because there is a live investigation into the murder of Brian Stack. And we in this chamber should be mindful not to say anything which might prejudice this or any future court proceedings.

“The Fianna Fáil leader and the Taoiseach seem to be unconcerned about this. For my part I will co-operate with An Garda Síochána.

“Micheál Martin says I named four people who I understand to be suspects. Teachta Martin has misled the Dáil. I never made such a statement. I have never described those named as suspects.

“He says, that I said, I took a note of the meeting between Austin and Oliver Stack and a former IRA leader.

“I never said this.

“I took no note of that meeting.”