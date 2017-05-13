Senior gardaí tried to keep Templemore auditors ‘at bay’, claims John Barrett

Senior gardaí exchanged emails insisting an internal audit committee should be kept “at bay” and not informed of financial irregularities at Templemore Garda college, the force’s head of human resources, John Barrett, has alleged.

In correspondence to the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee, Mr Barrett claims senior people in An Garda Síochána were “keenly aware” and “played a part in preventing these matters from ‘breaking cover’ and entering the purview of the internal audit committee”.

Mr Barrett has said he was present at a number of meetings and has copies of e-mails showing the efforts gardaí went to trying to keep the internal audit unit uninformed.

He says he is clear in his view that many of those “most closely association with this state of affairs were keenly aware that arrangements were in place which ran counter to process, government accounting regulations and legislation”.

Labour TD Alan Kelly is now requesting the correspondence be sent to the PAC, who has committed to investigating the financial irregularities at the Garda college in Templemore.

The existence of the emails emerged as it was confirmed the commissioner has taken leave for seven to 10 days.

Time of crisis

Mr Kelly questioned this decision claiming it was “strange and concerning” that Nóirín O’Sullivan would be absent at a time of crisis for the gardaí.

The PAC is to meet next week to outline the scope of its inquiry into the financial irregularities at the Garda college.

Members have requested evidence from Mr Barrett, former Garda commissioners, the head of the internal audit unit Niall Kelly and Ms O’Sullivan.

The committee is investigating the contents of the Garda’s own internal audit unit, which found a litany of failings at the college.

It found gardaí were renting out land which they did not own; 50 bank accounts were in operation when there should only have been one; and public money had been spent fitting-out privately owned shops.

Mr Barrett has claimed the finance unit of An Garda was aware of the depths of the maladministration of monies. He alleges those with defined responsibilities did not comply with their obligations placing them at odds with Government regulations and good administration.

Continued support

Meanwhile, the two Fine Gael leadership contenders have expressed confidence in Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney defended Ms Fitzgerald over her continued support for Ms O’Sullivan.

Neither man would be drawn as to whether Ms Fitzgerald would remain in the Department of Justice should they be elected leader.

Fianna Fáil has strongly criticised Ms Fitzgerald and confirmed the party does not support her remaining in the department.

Mr Coveney said it was not the prerogative of Fianna Fáil to decide whether Ms Fitzgerald or others remain in Cabinet.

“I am hearing some comments from Fianna Fáil that are misguided at best. The Taoiseach will decide who’s in the Cabinet and not, and will put a team together to run government,” he said.

“And an Opposition party regardless of whether we are in a minority Government or not will not be deciding who is in the Cabinet and who isn’t.”

Mr Varadkar also supported that position, insisting it was a matter for the Taoiseach who remained in Cabinet. He also insisted he had full confidence in Ms Fitzgerald.