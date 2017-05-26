Second Fine Gael hustings gets under way in Carlow

The second Fine Gael leadership hustings is taking place in Carlow.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar are competing to succeed Enda Kenny as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

Mr Varadkar is the front-runner in the contest, with Mr Coveney hoping to persuade some Fine Gael members, councillors, TDs and Senators to switch their allegiance to him.

FG leadership tracker: track the contest and check who your local TD, Senator, MEP and councillor is supporting.

The event at the Barrow Centre, IT Carlow is the second of four hustings planned around the country.

The first hustings was in Dublin on Thursday night. Ballinasloe, Co Galway is the location for Saturday’s event while the final debate will be in Cork on Sunday.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll shows Mr Coveney is leading Leo Varadkar among voters and Fine Gael members.

Asked their preferred choice for leader of Fine Gael, 42 per cent of all voters said Mr Coveney, while 37 per cent opted for Mr Varadkar. More than one-fifth of voters (21 per cent) said they didn’t know.