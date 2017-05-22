Sean Kelly wants Simon Coveney to remain in Fine Gael contest

Despite Leo Varadkar holding a commanding lead in the race for the leadership of Fine Gael, MEP Sean Kelly wants Simon Coveney to remain in the contest.

It is expected that Andrew Doyle, the Minister of State for Agriculture and a constituency colleague of Minister for Health Simon Harris, Mr Coveney’s most senior supporter, will declare for Mr Varadkar today. Mr Harris is the only Cabinet member to have declared for

Mr Varadkar will also launch his policy document ‘Taking Ireland Forward’.

The Fine Gael leadership contest will be decided by an electoral college which is split three ways between the parliamentary party – TDs, senators and MEPs – councillors, and rank and file members.

The 21,000 members are allocated 25 per cent of the overall vote, with 65 per cent for the parliamentary party and 10 per cent for councillors.

According to the Irish Time leadership tracker, Mr Varadkar currently leads 44 per cent to 20 per cent. You can follow our leadership tracker here.

At the Cork Tipp game - being the underdog means nothing! Come on Cork! pic.twitter.com/OSc4h7K0iS — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 21, 2017

Mr Kelly wants Simon Coveney to continue his bid to become leader of Fine Gael as it is an opportunity for party members to become involved.

“This is an opportunity to engage with members, to revitalise the party,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “It would be terrible if one withdrew.”

Mr Kelly said party members want an opportunity to make their point of view known.

“It is important that members get to assess both candidates and feel involved. Otherwise they would be disengaged.”

He said the party would be more united after the new leader is elected and that he felt whoever wins will have the other candidate in an important role in government afterwards.

Under pressure

When asked if he thought some Ministers would change their mind when it comes to a vote (as claimed by Simon Coveney), he said it was a matter of conjecture that some will come under pressure.

Meanwhile Fine Gael backbencher Maria Bailey maintains that some of the Ministers who have declared their support for Leo Varadkar could be swayed to vote for Simon Coveney.

“He can win back through discussion and dialogue,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We have to allow due process and to win those people back.”

She said momentum was behind Leo Varadkar “and his people” when they launched their campaign.