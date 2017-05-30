SDLP calls for Border poll on united Ireland after Brexit negotiations

The leader of the SDLP has said a Border poll on a united Ireland should be called after the Brexit negotiations are concluded.

Launching his party’s Westminster election manifesto in Belfast on Tuesday, Colum Eastwood said a referendum on Irish unity would “need to happen after Brexit”.

He did not give a specific date for a plebiscite, but suggested it should take place when the negotiations on taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union are completed.

Mr Eastwood said the SDLP would campaign on creating an “Ireland based on reconciliation and working together”.

He referred to how the British government accepted that, in the event of a vote for unity, that Northern Ireland would rejoin the EU. Mr Eastwood said that, under pressure from Foyle MP Mark Durkan, the British Brexit secretary David Davis accepted that Northern Ireland was “the only place in these islands with an automatic path back into the EU as a result of the principle of consent and the Good Friday Agreement”.

“While others were waving banners, the SDLP made the prospect of a successful unity referendum much more possible because a Border poll is no longer solely the project of Irish nationalism but of pro-European internationalism,” he added. “A unity referendum now has a much broader reach, offering us a return to the European Union as a sovereign country. That’s the kind of progress that’s made by MPs who turn up for work, not just wine receptions and lobbying lunches.”

Mr Eastwood criticised Sinn Féin for refusing to take its seats in the House of Commons, particularly at a time when, he said, there was real prospect of a hung British parliament.

“The only way to take a stand in this election is to take your seats. Shouting from the sidelines will make no difference. With the polls increasingly tightening and the possibility of another hung parliament, every seat and every vote comes into focus at this critical time,” he added at the manifesto launch in the Crescent Arts Centre in south Belfast.

“I have a simple question for the abstentionist MPs – is there nothing more important to you than this one principle? Is there no cause worth fighting for more? Are there no people worth standing up for more? SDLP MPs don’t stand aside for the Tories, we stand up to them. And we’ll be a part of a broad coalition of parties at Westminster coming together to take on Theresa May. ”

Mr Eastwood said the political maths of this election were simple. “A DUP seat will only add to Tory numbers – a Sinn Féin seat won’t even get counted.”

Notwithstanding the expectation of a Tory victory, Mr Eastwood said that with the British Labour fightback in the polls, “there’s every chance that we could see off the Tory government entirely”.

But in the event of a Conservative victory, Mr Eastwood said this election was about “not letting Theresa May have a free hand in the Brexit negotiations”.

On Brexit he accused Sinn Féin of stealing the SDLP’s proposal for special designated status for Northern Ireland within the EU after the Brexit negotiations are sorted. “Those who tried to shout us down have not only joined our campaign for special status, they’ve tried to claim credit for it. Not content with rewriting the past, they’re now trying to rewrite the present. But our focus remains firmly on the future.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood with the party’s candidates during the launch of the party’s election manifesto at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast.

The SDLP primarily is seeking to hold on to its three seats held by three former leaders, Dr Alasdair McDonnell in South Belfast, Mark Durkan in Foyle and Margaret Ritchie in Foyle. The SDLP is under most pressure from Sinn Féin in Foyle and South Down and from the DUP in South Belfast.

Resisting that challenge may require unionists voting tactically for the SDLP in Foyle and South Down. Asked was he seeking unionist support Mr Eastwood said, “We appeal for votes from everybody.”

SDLP Manifesto – Main Points

• Special EU status for Northern Ireland after Brexit.

• Restoring Northern Executive and Assembly.

• Opposing welfare and pension cuts.

• Promoting LGBT rights and same sex marriage.

• Irish language act for Northern Ireland.

• Comprehensive plan to deal with legacy of Troubles.

• Opposing extension of British 1967 abortion act to Northern Ireland.

• Promoting an all-island approach to health and social care.

• More focus on job creation.