Sale of LÉ Aisling to be raised at PAC this week, Fine Gael TD says

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell has said the sale of the LÉ Aisling will be raised at the Public Accounts Committee later this week.

Mr Farrell also called on the Department of Defence to explain why no valuation was sought and no minimum value guideline was given for the sale of the ship.

The Irish navy vessel was sold to a Dutch ship broking agency in late March for €110,000.

Mr Farrell told Newstalk Breakfast he did not understand why the Department was unaware of the value of the vessel before it was sold at auction.

The Cork auctioneer who handled the State’s sale of the LÉ Aisling said he is not surprised if the vessel is now being advertised at multiples of that figure.

The Permanent Defence Forces’ Representative Association (PDFORRA) had expressed concern that the price was being quoted at $750,000 - approximately €685,000.

Auctioneer Dominic Daly,who sold the Aisling’s sister ship, Emer, to a Nigerian businessman for €320,000, pointed out that classification of a ship to meet international surveying standards involves “considerable cost”, and Naval Service ships are not classified.

“Mr Van der Kamp would have had to pay for reclassification,which involves putting the ship in dry dock, along with fuel costs for delivery to Holland,”he said.

Mr Van Der Kamp said at the time that it was too early to say whether he had got a bargain as the market internationally for offshore vessel was very depressed.

Mr Daly said the market for such vessels was far better when the Emer was sold four years ago, but a collapse in the oil and gas servicing business meant there was far less interest from this sector.

Even the older Deirdre fetched more than the Aisling, at €240,000 in 2001.

Mr Farrell said he was concerned at how the Department was “off loading” its assets.

The Department has been “less than fulsome” in its approach to seeking possible markets, he said.

Later, on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he asked why the Department of Defence had not considered using a broker to sell the vessel.

“They do not appear to have gone to any effort. They should have taken the basic step of finding out the best way to sell it.

“There is no ‘right way’ to proceed when you bring it to market.”

Mr Farrell said that if the vessel is sold for a considerably higher price in the Netherlands, that would “illuminate” the fact that there were other alternatives that the Department of Defence could have pursued such as using an international broker.