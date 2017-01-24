Retired judge to head inquiry into ‘cash for ash’ scheme

Retired judge Sir Patrick Coghlin is to chair a public inquiry into the so-called cash-for-ash scheme, the Sinn Féin finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir announced on Tuesday.

The Minister told the Northern Assembly on its last sitting day that the North’s Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan had nominated Sir Patrick to head the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme which could result in an overspend of up to £490 million (€570m) by 2036.

“I am very pleased Sir Patrick has agreed to lead the inquiry and I know that he will be unflinching in his pursuit of the truth and scrupulous in his analysis of the evidence,” said Mr Ó Muilleoir.

“The independent investigation will have the powers to compel witnesses and evidence and I pledge that as Minister I will ensure the inquiry is free of ministerial control or interference. I call on all parties to make a similar pledge in relation to any future finance Minister,” he added.

“There is an urgent need to get to the facts of the RHI Scheme, to identify negligence, incompetence, alleged corruption and abuse, and to hold those responsible to account,” said Mr Ó Muilleoir.

“I am aware that the RHI issue goes beyond financial matters to questions of governance and probity. By getting to the truth of the RHI scandal, this inquiry team, led by the distinguished Sir Patrick Coghlin will, I believe, address those wider issues, and, therefore, go some way to rebuilding the shattered public confidence in the institutions.”

Mr Ó Muilleoir said the inquiry’s work would begin on Wednesday of next week, February 1st. The Minister said Sir Patrick had determined that he would not produce interim findings to his inquiry.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said it was hoped that the judge would “report as expeditiously as possible” but the timing of the report would be a matter solely for Sir Patrick. The Minister suggested that six months might be a reasonable period in which to expect a report.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said a venue for the public inquiry had yet to be picked. He hoped the inquiry would be televised.

Sir Patrick was educated at Queen’s University, Belfast, and Cambridge University. He was appointed to the High Court in 1997. He was called to the Bar in 1970 and took silk in 1985.

In addition to being the senior Queen’s Bench judge, he was president of the Lands Tribunal. Sir Patrick was chairman of the general council of the Bar from 1991- 1993 and was senior Crown Counsel from 1993-1997.

Prior to his appointment to the senior Queen’s Bench position, he was the judge in charge of the commercial division of the High Court. He was appointed as a Lord Justice of Appeal in 2008 and was appointed to the Privy Council in 2009. He retired in 2015.

‘Step change’

Meanwhile, Michelle O’Neill has called for a “step change” in the attitude of the Democratic Unionists if powersharing is to be restored in Northern Ireland.

The new leader of Sinn Féin at Stormont said the creation of an Irish language act, a Bill of rights and dealing with the legacy of the violent past were outstanding issues from previous negotiations and should be implemented.

She said she was prepared to work with anybody who displayed respect and support for equality to restore the devolved government after the March 2nd election.

“We enter the negotiations on the basis of trying to find solutions but clearly there needs to be a step change in attitude from the DUP.

“The reason we are in this situation is because of their arrogance, because of their disrespect to the public, because, quite rightly, of their contempt for the public.”

She said they needed to get back to the principles of the 1998 Belfast Agreement which largely ended decades of conflict.

“Clearly we are only interested in powersharing and being here and being in partnership government with other people who are wedded to equality, who are interested in parity of esteem and respect.

“Without those principles we cannot be in powersharing and share government with people who are not interested in that.”

An Irish language Act to promote its development has been repeatedly vetoed by the DUP and support for extra funding for dealing with legacy inquests into Troubles killings has not been forthcoming.

Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of displaying disrespect towards the LGBT community (the DUP does not support gay marriage), ethnic minorities and women, and attacking the Irish language.

“They are all things that are not acceptable to us,” she added.

Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has said it backs civil unions for same-sex couples.

Additional reporting: PA