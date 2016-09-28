Refunds for paid water bills not in Sinn Féin costing

Sinn Féin’s pre-budget submission will not include the cost of refunding people who have paid their bills, the party has said.

The party’s spokesman on housing Eoin O’Broin said it would be “prudent” to wait until a decision is taken on when to scrap the levies before including it in their plans.

Mr O’Broin said their pre-budget priorities could not include the full year cost because the figure was still unknown.

The Dublin Mid-West TD insisted his party was in favour of returning the monies to people who have paid their bills.

However he said that could take place over a number of years.

Mr O’Broin said: “We now know that the cost of refunding water charges is probably in the region of €140-€160 million and we think that is affordable.

“But clearly no political party is going to say they will refund it until we know the amount. We now know the amount and we think that is an affordable amount to refund over a number of years.”

Its submission will include the cost of abolishing the charges and will commit to increasing grants to those on group water schemes.

Mr O’Broin said Sinn Féin would examine reclaiming the €100 water conservation grant from people who claimed it from the Department of Social Protection.

However he insisted it may be more expensive to administer than the expected return. Sinn Féin has tabled a motion in the Dáil this evening calling on water charges to be scrapped.

Mr O’Broin urged Fianna Fail to support the proposal and stand by their commitment to abolish water charges.

He said if the party does not back Sinn Féin it cannot be trusted on water or anything else.

Mr O’Broin said: “We are wasting a huge amount of money and a significant amount of time on a commission that nobody wants, on a specially convened Dáil committee that nobody needs and a vote in April on this issue when we could vote this week.”

An independent expert commission is examining the future of the water charges.

It is due to report back at the end of November and its recommendations will then be forwarded to an Oireachtas committee for consideration.