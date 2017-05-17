Public hearings of disclosures tribunal to begin in July

The Charleton Tribunal, which is examining the treatment of whistleblowers, has set out a schedule of public hearings for the second half of the year.

In its first interim report, published last night, the tribunal said its first public hearings would begin in July. These would relate to records circulated within health services agencies that contained false allegations about Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The first hearings will also examine whether those records where then used by some in the Garda against Sgt McCabe.

The tribunal, chaired by Mr Justice Peter Charleton, said the alleged mistreatment by State agencies of another whistleblower, Garda Keith Harrison, would be the subject of public hearings in September.

And in November the issue of whether senior Garda members briefed against Sgt McCabe, to the media and politicians, will be dealt with.

Hearings on the alleged influence of Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan over a report broadcast by RTÉ in May 2016, will follow.

In December, the tribunal will examine whether false information about Sgt McCabe was relied upon by Ms O’Sullivan during hearings of the O’Higgins Commission last year.

The tribunal was obliged to publish an interim report after 20 days of testimony had been heard. That point has now been reached, though the evidence to date has been heard in private.