Protesters against Brexit gather in Cavan and Fermanagh

About 150 protesters have gathered at the border between Belcoo in Co Fermanagh and Blacklion in Co Cavan in opposition to the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union.

Farmers, business people and local politicians joined other members of the new campaign group “Border Communities Against Brexit” in the first protest of its kind in the area.

Many of those who turned up were carrying placards criticising the result of the EU referendum.

It was a similar picture in other border communities as demonstrations were held at Carrickcarnon on the Louth-Armagh border, at Moybridge between Tyrone and Monaghan, Aghalane between Fermanagh and Cavan and Lifford Bridge between Tyrone and Donegal.

In an address to the assembled crowd a few short steps from Belcoo, farmer John Sheridan from the village of Florencecourt in Fermanagh criticised those in the UK government who backed a Brexit.

“They want us to go on the road to nowhere with them, that could actually be the road to hell as far as I am concerned,” he said.

“This will leave six counties in complete isolation leading to a complete lack of investment as the younger generation move away to find themselves a life. God help us in two or three years.”

The group has vowed to hold more protests in the coming weeks and months.