Proposal to penalise hospitals that miss waiting list targets

Hospitals should be financially penalised if they fail to meet waiting list targets, the Oireachtas committee on healthcare has proposed.

The draft report from the all-party committee makes a series of recommendations on the future of the health service.

The committee, chaired by Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall, calls for emergency department charges to be removed and levies for access to public hospital care to be abolished.

The report says no patient should wait for more than 12 weeks for an inpatient procedure, 10 weeks for an outpatient appointment and 10 days for a diagnostic test.

It believes individual waiting lists should be published by facility and speciality.

Hospitals that breach guarantees must be held accountable with a range of measures including financial sanctions.

The report stresses the need for good governance, leadership and accountability in the health service.

It recommends that the minister for health be held responsible and accountable on a legislative basis for the delivery of healthcare and the health system.

However, it proposes the appointment of a new independent board to the Health Service Executive.

The recruitment of members will be carried out under the Public Appointment Service.

Reorganisation

The director general of the HSE would be accountable to this board and it would, in turn, report to the minister.

In return, the HSE would reduce the number of national directors and their roles relocated into other roles.

The report was compiled after months of hearings by the committee and is due to be sent to the Minister for Health Simon Harris by the end of May.

Its recommendations stretch across the entire health service including a proposal to end private care in public hospitals.

The committee believes consultants should only be allowed to carry out public work in public hospitals.

Private work should be reduced from 20 per cent to none over a phased period of time, it says.

The committee stresses general taxation should continue to fund the health service.

However, it says multi-annual budget cycles must be developed to help preserve funding stability and increase predictability for managers and providers. Specific ring-fencing of budgets for primary care and mental health should also be provided.

It says the health service budget must be expanded by €350-€400 million per year to allow for universal health care.

The committee has also recommended phasing out the tax subsidy for health insurance and proposes using the revenue to fund its new vision for health service.