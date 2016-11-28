President Higgins has no plans to attend Castro’s funeral

President Michael D Higgins has no plans to travel to Havana to attend memorial services for the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro this week.

A spokesman for the President confirmed that Mr Higgins would not be travelling to Cuba for any of the memorial events planned for this week.

Mr Higgins declined to add to his weekend statement on the legacy of Castro while signing a book of condolence for the Cuban leader at its Dublin embassy on Monday morning.

Mr Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina Coyne-Higgins, arrived at the Cuban Embassy off Pearse Street at 9am this morning.

They were greeted by the Cuban ambassador to Ireland Dr Hermes Herrera Hernandez.

Mr Higgins signed the book of condolence without speaking to the large media contingent.

Earlier his spokesman had said the President had decided not to add further to his statement.

Government sources Sunday night said that no minister was likely to travel for the funeral, but that Ireland would be represented by the Ambassador to Mexico, who is also accredited to Cuba, Sonja Hyland.

The President faced criticism over the weekend for his tribute to the Cuban leader in the wake of his death, which was seen by some as glossing over the human rights abuses of his regime.

The Irish Times understands that Mr Higgins is due to travel on a visit to Cuba next February.

While the President requires the permission of the Government to leave the state, no request from Áras an Uachtaráin to travel was made.

One minister said that if President Higgins wanted to go, the Cabinet was unlikely to stand in his way, but the President had a full programme for this week, and there are no plans to change it.

It was unclear on Sunday night if the Government would send a representative to the memorial services for Castro.

Minister of State John Halligan said President Higgins may have been in error not to mention human rights abuses in his message of condolence to the Cuban people on the death of l Castro.

But he said Mr Higgins “should be cut some slack” given his record on human rights.

“Nobody can say that President Higgins has not spoken about human rights around the world. I think we should give the President a bit of lee way,” he said.

“If you analyse his statement he didn’t pay tribute to Castro or the regime, he spoke about the health and education systems,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

On the same programme Senator Ronan Mullen said the President had let down the people of Ireland with his statement.

“His statement was terribly insulting to the hundreds and thousands of lost lives and people who still don’t enjoy freedoms,” he said.

“It was terribly poor judgement. The President let us down. He turned a sentimental blind eye towards the many inequities of the Castro regime.”

Memorial events

Representatives of foreign governments are expected to gather in Havana on Monday, though memorial events will take place throughout the week in the Caribbean country.

The Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams is to travel to Havana on Monday.

In a blogpost on Sunday, Mr Adams described Castro as “one of the great revolutionary leaders - a hero and friend of Ireland” and recalled meeting him in Cuba.

A number of memorial events are taking place in Cuba this week. Nine days of national mourning were announced following Castro’s death on Saturday.

Cubans will have an opportunity this week to pay their respects to the deceased leader of Cuba’s revolution, who led the country for more than four decades before handing over to his brother Raul, who remains President.

From this morning until Tuesday there will be memorial in Havana for people to pay their respects.

Cubans will also be invited to pledge their allegiance by signing a “solemn oath of complying with the concept of the revolution”. There will also be a mass gathering on Tuesday in Havana.

From Wednesday until Saturday, Castro’s ashes will tour the country, culminating in another mass gathering on Saturday. His ashes will be interred on Sunday in Santiago, in the south east of the country.