Potential Bertie Ahern return sets Fianna Fáil eyes rolling

Brian Cowen has been known to tell people that he subscribes to the Liam Cosgrave code of etiquette for former taoisigh: when you’re out, you lay low and keep your counsel.

The same cannot be said of Bertie Ahern, the three time taoiseach and general election winner with Fianna Fáil, the party he once led to huge success but left under a dark cloud.

The news from overnight of a motion passed at a constituency meeting in his old Dublin Central stomping ground inviting Ahern to rejoin the party, left eyes rolling among some Fianna Fáilers in Leinster House on Wednesday.

Many chuckled, others tutted. What, asked one party figure, could distract them from walking the tight rope of water charges but one Bartholemew Ahern?

The majority of people in Fianna Fáil circles are highly sceptical that Chris Wall, one of Ahern’s long term associates, and Brian Mohan, an ally of the former leader, spontaneously thought to put down the motion on foot of the former taoiseach being praised by some pensioners at the Comhairle Dáil Ceantair meeting.

Mohan has said that Ahern, currently out of the country, knows nothing of the motion. It is now up to him to decide what he should do, Mohan added.

Incidentally, Mary Fitzpatrick, the councillor who has had numerous run ins with Ahern’s Drumcondra Mafia, is understood to have left the meeting before the motion was tabled and passed. Fitzpatrick, who left to attend to family business, was later informed via a phone call.

Tribunal

It is almost five years since Ahern left Fianna Fáil after the Mahon Tribunal found that he failed to truthfully account for a number of financial transactions, but did not make a corruption finding against him.

In one of his early tests as party leader, Micheàl Martin moved to expel Ahern, who subsequently resigned before he was pushed. It left a bitter taste, and former minister of state Noel Ahern launched a vigorous defence of his brother at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil national executive. Noel claimed Bertie lived a frugal lifestyle and devoted himself exclusively to the party, with serious consequences for his family.

He also said that Bertie resigned from Fianna Fáil because he loved the party too much. While Bertie Ahern had officially left, he still offered advice to candidates and kept up to speed with how the party was performing.

Despite Ahern dealing with his former mentor Charlie Haughey in a similar manner to how Martin dealt with him, the relationship between the pair is distinctly cool. Just weeks before the publication of the Mahon Tribunal report, Ahern practically goaded Martin by walking the floor at an ardfheis, one of the last occasions he attended a Fianna Fáil event as a member.

Since then, he has gradually tried to ease his way back into public life, with his appearances becoming more frequent as public hostility has eased with the passing of the economic crisis.

His performance at the Banking Inquiry in the summer of 2015 was judged a success, but he then undermined it by appearing on Miriam O’Callaghan’s radio show the following weekend.

Credibility

On that occasion, over the Sunday airwaves, he fought some of the same tribunal battles he had fought down in Dublin Castle over his labyrinthine personal finances. The issue that destroyed his credibility and ended his political career was rehashed in detail.

Since then, he has mostly stuck to safe topics: Brexit, Northern Ireland, playing the elder statesman and urging public patience as the minority Government took shape.

He has an occasional newspaper column and recent weeks have seen him voice opinions on the issue of public sector pay, one of his more divisive legacies.

When asked over the past few years why Martin had not extended the hand of reconciliation to Ahern, party sources diplomatically replied that no membership application had been made by the former leader.

The way has now been cleared for such an application to be made, if Ahern follows through on the motion tabled at the constituency meeting.

The Dublin Central event took place in the Skylon Hotel in Drumcondra, just across from where Ahern currently keeps a modest office in a small business park. His previous citadel of St Luke’s is just a couple of hundred yards down the road but an age away. There, the walls were decorated with innumerable pictures of Ahern with foreign leaders, dignitaries and sportspeople.

Across from the Skylon, where Ahern often meets people, his current office is modest by any standard, an upstairs room in a shared facility that looks from the outside like a normal family home.

Limelight

Perhaps Ahern, much like his contemporaries Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, misses the limelight and the public adoration.

In an age when youth and energy are seen as precious political commodities, those who once radiated such characteristics then struggle to find a suitable role for themselves once they left office while still relatively young.

Clinton and Blair founded their own charitable foundations and sought to maintain some degree of influence internationally. Unable to carve out a role for himself domestically, largely because of the legacy of the economic crash, Ahern has instead travelled to foreign destinations advising on peace initiatives.

He is enough of a realist to understand that he will never scale the heights of his previous popularity and a run for the presidency is unlikely to be the goal.

Perhaps, after years as pariah, he wants to be taken seriously again, not least in Fianna Fáil. He has recently privately despaired about the party’s performance in Dublin, where it dominated when he was leader.

If he applies to rejoin the party, it will be for Martin to decide if he should be readmitted and whether his Fianna Fáil can cope with the baggage that one of the party’s most successful and controversial figures will bring.