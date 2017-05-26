Poll shows Varadkar trails Coveney among Fine Gael voters

Simon Coveney leads Leo Varadkar among Fine Gael voters and also among voters in general in the race for the party leadership, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll.

Asked their preferred choice for leader of Fine Gael, 42 per cent of all voters said Mr Coveney, while 37 per cent opted for Mr Varadkar. Over one-fifth of voters (21 per cent) said they didn’t know.

Among Fine Gael voters, 48 per cent opted for Mr Coveney and 44 per cent for Mr Varadkar, with 8 per cent undecided. The sample of only Fine Gael voters is smaller than the national sample and therefore has a larger margin of error.

FG leadership tracker: track the contest and check who your local TD, Senator, MEP and councillor is supporting.

Mr Coveney is preferred by less well-off voters, older voters, farmers and those resident in Connacht-Ulster and in Munster, where 56 per cent say he is their choice.

Asked a series of questions about the candidates’ strengths, voters favour Mr Coveney on trust

Mr Varadkar leads in Dublin (with 44 per cent support) in Leinster and among wealthier voters.

Asked a series of questions about the candidates’ strengths, voters favour Mr Coveney on trust and believe he is more “in touch with ordinary people”. But they favour Mr Varadkar to “deliver real change” and rate him ahead of his rival for “straight talking”.

The result will come as a significant boost for Mr Coveney as he heads into a series of hustings debates with his rival, which began last night in Dublin. His supporters have insisted in recent days that the party membership has been ignored by TDs, many of whom rowed in behind Mr Varadkar in the early days of the race.

Last night, several hundred Fine Gael members questioned the two candidates at the first of the hustings, held at the Red Cow hotel in Dublin. Further events take place over the coming days in Carlow, Ballinasloe and Cork.

However, Mr Varadkar retains a near-unassailable lead in the contest. According to The Irish Times tracker of support in the leadership campaign, he has the declared support of 45 per cent of the Fine Gael electorate. This support largely rests on the endorsement of 46 members of the parliamentary party.

The poll was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week among a representative sample of 1,200 voters aged 18 and over in face-to-face interviews at 100 sampling points in all constituencies. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 per cent.

The poll also shows that Fine Gael now leads Fianna Fáil for the first time since the general election last year and that there has been a sharp increase in satisfaction with the Government since the last survey in February.

When people were asked who they would vote for in a general election, party support, when undecided voters were excluded, was: Fine Gael, 30 per cent (up two points compared with the result of the February poll); Fianna Fáil, 27 per cent (down two); Labour, 5 per cent (up one); Sinn Féin, 20 per cent (down one) and Independents/Others, 18 per cent (no change).

The core vote for the parties, before undecideds were excluded, compared with the last Irish Times poll in February, was: Fine Gael, 25 per cent (up four); Fianna Fáil, 22 per cent (down one); Labour, 4 per cent (up one); Sinn Féin, 17 per cent (down one); Independents/Others, 15 per cent (no change); and undecided voters, 17 per cent (down three).

The poll findings offer a boost to Fine Gael as the party prepares to choose its next leader

Among the smaller parties, the Greens are on 2 per cent, Solidarity-People before Profit are on 3 per cent, the Social Democrats are on 1 per cent, Independents for Change are on 2 per cent, the Independent Alliance are on 2 per cent, others groups and parties are on 2 per cent and non-party independents are on 5 per cent.

All the movements in party support are minimal, with almost all within the margin of error. However, allied to the increase in satisfaction with the Government and a surge in the outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s personal rating, the poll findings offer a boost to Fine Gael as the party prepares to choose its next leader.

Mr Kenny sees his personal satisfaction rating improve from 31 per cent to 43 per cent – the highest rating he has achieved in almost six years.

The Government’s rating also improves, with 37 per cent of voters saying they are satisfied with it, while 55 per cent say they are dissatisfied.

There are small improvements in the satisfaction rating for the other party leaders. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin sees his rating improve by two points since February to 39 per cent, while Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams also sees his rating improve by two points to 31. Satisfaction with the Labour leader Brendan Howlin rises by four points to 22 per cent.