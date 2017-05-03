Podcast: What ails the Dáil?

Why is the 32nd Dáil producing so few pieces of meaningful legislation? It is not just due to Fine Gael’s uneasy reliance on Fianna Fáil’s support.

On today’s podcast Harry McGee and Fiach Kelly explain how the dynamics of “new politics” conspire against efficiency in unexpected ways - and what could be done to fix the problem.

On the podcast we also look at how politicians will handle the hot potato thrown back to them by the Citizens’ Assembly, review Harry McGee’s ministerial scorecard and discuss the continuing fallout from Theresa May and Jean Claude Juncker’s “worst dinner party in history”. What will it mean for Ireland?

