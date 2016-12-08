Podcast: Pat Leahy analyses the latest ‘Irish Times’ poll
Survey finds Fianna Fáil is country’s best supported political party
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll is here.
The results show Fianna Fáil is the best supported party in the country at 30 per cent while support for Independents and Sinn Féin has dropped.
To find out about what the poll reveals for Enda Kenny, the minority Government and the various parties, Hugh Linehan talked to Deputy Political Editor Pat Leahy.