Podcast: Minority Government deal frays further

The arrangement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil seems to be getting shakier by the week as continued disagreements over water charges and how to deal with the crisis facing the Garda add to a growing mistrust, says political editor Pat Leahy. He has the latest from Leinster House.

Podcast

Also on the podcast, Catherine Martin of the Green Party talks about her private member’s Bill to reform maternity leave and the effort to rebuild the party after its calamitous experience in power.