Podcast: Martin doubts Government is prepared for hard Brexit

On Wednesday’s Inside Politics podcast, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says he is worried the Government has not been prudent enough to prepare us for a Brexit economic storm, but insists any rainy-day fund can’t come at the expense of services.

He also speaks about his disappointment with Theresa May’s Brexit speech on Wednesday, in which she signalled her desire for a hard Brexit.

Mr Martin also comments on Sinn Féin’s “arrogance” in the Northern Ireland Executive and the message Ireland must send to US president-elect Donald Trump.