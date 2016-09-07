Podcast: Halligan hangs tough on hospital services

First up on today's Inside Politics podcast ,Deputy Political Editor Pat Leahy gives us an update on the latest political news: Junior Minister John Halligan’s apparent threat to resign from Government over services in Waterford Hospital.

Whether Halligan leaves or is placated and stays, the consequences for Government may be grave.

Listen to the podcast

Then Inside Politics takes a welcome break from discussing the goings-on inside Leinster House and instead takes a peek inside the Four Courts, courtesy of Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, whose new book “The Supreme Court” is out now.

Barrister Tony McGillycuddy is also in studio to talk about the history, characters and cases of our highest court.

Subscribe to Inside Politics on iTunes. You can also find our podcasts at www.irishtimes.com/podcasts or on The Irish Times app.