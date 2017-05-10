Podcast: Government’s confidence in O’Sullivan won’t last

On today’s Inside Politics podcast:

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is under pressure again, and with her the Government Ministers who keep having to express confidence in her. Today Minister for Justice Francis Fitzgerald and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar have both done so, but patience will wear out sooner or later, says Political Editor Pat Leahy.

Also on the podcast, we look at the storm in a teacup over Dáil prayers and Minister for Public Spending Paschal Donohoe’s key role in the forthcoming Fine Gael leadership battle.

