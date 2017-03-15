Podcast: Gerry Adams on Northern Ireland’s future
Sinn Féin leader talks about negotiations to form the NI executive and what happens if the talks fail
On this week’s politics podcast Hugh Linehan interviews Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams. On the agenda are negotiations to form the Northern Ireland executive, what should happen if those talks fail, and the future of Northern Ireland, including Sinn Féin’s hoped-for border poll and winning over unionists.
Hugh is also joined by Political Editor Pat Leahy.