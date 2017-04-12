Podcast: Escaping the Leinster House bubble

One of the constant criticisms political reporters hear is that all they hear are the views that are aired “inside the bubble” of Leinster House and, ergo, are disconnected from the views of ordinary people throughout Ireland.

In a response to this, we in The Irish Times political podcast, Inside Politics, tentatively dipped our toes in the water to go out and talk to real people (and their politicians) in their home place to talk about the issues that affect them.

A little nervous about leaving our rarefied environment, we ventured outside the bubble but not quite outside the Pale. We arrived in the picturesque Sallins in Co Kildare, nestling on the banks of the Grand Canal.

Sallins is not your typical country village. While we hear lots of stories about rural decline, it has been quite the opposite in Sallins. In the space of 10 years, its population has increased an astonishing 10-fold from 500 to 5,000. So its problems are associated with success.

Listen to the podcast