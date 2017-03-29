Podcast: Confidence lacking as public digest another Garda controversy

There is a distinct lack of confidence emanating from the Opposition benches of late, as the Dáil gets to grips with the latest Garda controversy.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of Inside Politics, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said public confidence in the force has been undermined once more by the recording of one million breathalyser tests that never happened.

Mr O’Callaghan was critical of the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald for not dealing with wrongful convictions in the courts arising from difficulties with the fixed charge notice system, when she first became aware of the issue last year.

Inside Politics Podcast

The Dublin Bay South TD also accused the Government of staying silent on the latest revelations over the weekend and said it has further damaged the relationship between his party and Fine Gael.

Hugh Linehan was joined in studio this week by Sarah Bardon and Fiach Kelly from The Irish Times politics team.

