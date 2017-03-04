Podcast: Advantage Coveney in Fine Gael leadership race

Poll results discussed as youth support Varadkar with older voters backing Coveney

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney. File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney. File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

 

In this podcast, Political Editor Pat Leahy talks to Hugh Linehan about the final batch of results from the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.

This poll concerns the Fine Gael leadership race, and also how the public feels about “the New Politics”.

The results show Leo Varadkar has a lead among voters under 34 and is ahead in Dublin while Simon Coveney is well ahead among the over 65s and among voters in Munster

Email the podcast: politicspodcast@irishtimes.com

Subscribe to Inside Politics on RSS, iTunes or Stitcher.

