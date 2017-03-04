Podcast: Advantage Coveney in Fine Gael leadership race

In this podcast, Political Editor Pat Leahy talks to Hugh Linehan about the final batch of results from the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.

This poll concerns the Fine Gael leadership race, and also how the public feels about “the New Politics”.

The results show Leo Varadkar has a lead among voters under 34 and is ahead in Dublin while Simon Coveney is well ahead among the over 65s and among voters in Munster

