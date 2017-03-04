Podcast: Advantage Coveney in Fine Gael leadership race
Poll results discussed as youth support Varadkar with older voters backing Coveney
Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney. File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
In this podcast, Political Editor Pat Leahy talks to Hugh Linehan about the final batch of results from the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.
This poll concerns the Fine Gael leadership race, and also how the public feels about “the New Politics”.
The results show Leo Varadkar has a lead among voters under 34 and is ahead in Dublin while Simon Coveney is well ahead among the over 65s and among voters in Munster
