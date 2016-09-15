Plan to increase apprenticeships and training schemes

A new Government plan aims to significantly increase the number of people registering for apprenticeship and training schemes in response to the growing economy.

The Action Plan for Education sets out a target to create 100 new apprenticeship schemes and 50 new traineeship programmes by 2020, as well as increasing access to work experience for higher level students.

The move is designed to ensure there is adequate training for job opportunities in growth areas of the economy in the years ahead, rather than the traditional reliance on apprenticeships in construction.

The Action Plan for Education was launched yesterday at St Brigid’s Primary School on Dublin’s Cork Street by Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Minister for Education Richard Bruton and Minister of State at the Department of Skills John Halligan.

Mr Bruton said the changes would see 50,000 people registering for apprenticeship or trainee schemes by 2020, as well as a 25 per cent increase in the number of higher level students who have access to work experience.

The projected number of apprenticeships at the end of this year is 11,025, with the expected number of traineeships expected to stand at 47,489.

Mr Bruton said the plan, which aims to make the Irish education and training system the best in Europe in a decade, will follow the template of the last government’s Action Plan for Jobs, which set out a system of targets and monthly reports.

The template has also been adopted for Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s “Rebuilding Ireland” plan to increase house supply.

Focus

Mr Halligan said there needed to be an increased focus on apprenticeships to respond to the changing employment needs of a growing economy.

The education plan also commits to reducing the pupil-teacher ratio as budgetary resources permit, although it does not outline an exact time frame or targets for how this could be done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Bruton said he would be “fighting his corner” for extra funding this year and in subsequent years and said new teachers were already being hired to meet changing demographic needs.

Mr Bruton and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe announced earlier this week that 650 extra teachers will be hired next year.

The plan also recognises the need for greater diversity of schools and more open enrolment policies. It commits to the publication of new school admissions legislation for the start of the school year in 2017.

It will aim to make school enrolment policies more transparent, deliver more schools that are outside the control of the Catholic Church and provide greater fairness in school admission policies.

“We will support the establishment of 400 multi- and non-denominational schools to give greater choice in the type of school available. We will revise protocols to ensure no small school closes against the wishes of parents and facilitate amalgamations where desirable,” it says.

Parents’ needs

New measures to tackle costs for parents are also included. Under a “strong” circular to be sent to schools, they will be required to take into consideration the needs of parents when making decisions that have a financial impact, including the cost of uniforms and books.

Fianna Fáil education spokesman Thomas Byrne said the plan lacked ambition.

“The Irish education system requires substantive and systematic reform to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, receives the best possible education.

“Minister Bruton’s action plan shows little ambition to make third and fourth level education more accessible.

“It is silent on the impact of overcrowded classrooms on the quality of education a child receives.

“Too many of our children in primary schools are being taught in super-sized classes of 30-40 pupils.”