Parties divided in their response to Brussels ruling on Apple

There were sharp divisions between the two main Opposition parties over the European Commission’s ruling that Apple had an illegal arrangement with authorities here and must pay €13 billion in back taxes.

Sinn Féin called for a public inquiry into what its finance spokesman Pearse Doherty portrayed as the “greatest tax avoidance scheme in Irish history”.

In contrast, Fianna Fáil accepted the €13 billion figure was a “bombshell” but indicated a degree of support for the Government’s decision to appeal the ruling.

Mr Doherty argued the Government should “reach out” and collect the €13 billion as soon as possible.

The Apple tax ruling The EC issued a ruling on August 30th in relation to the tax arrangements of Apple in Ireland, where it has its European HQ. The EC said Apple had been granted selective treatment by Ireland through two tax rulings in 1991 and 2007. The EC has ordered Ireland to recover up to €13 billion from the tech giant. Minister for Finance Michael Noonan indicated Ireland would appeal the decision "to defend the integrity of our tax system; to provide tax certainty to business; and to challenge the encroachment of EU state aid rules into the sovereign member state competence of taxation". Q&A: Cliff Taylor answers the key questions

“There is also an irony when we see an Irish Government challenging the EU Commission over this while we have memories of how they bowed down to the same commission during the period of austerity,” he said.

He said the net effect was that Apple paid an effective tax rate of 0.05 per cent on its global profits.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath said the commission’s ruling did leave “some fundamental questions unanswered” and also confirmed Fianna Fáil will engage with the Government on this issue.

Criticism

In comments indicating tacit and conditional support for the Government, Mr McGrath echoed the criticism of Minister for Finance Michael Noonan on an aspect of the ruling which seemed to suggest other member states and the US could claim some of the €13 billion in outstanding tax.

He also said another major question surrounded the European Commission’s view that Ireland was solely responsible for collecting tax on 60 per cent of Apple’s world-wide profits for a decade.

Out of reach

“Public representatives clamouring to accept the decision and its implications would be well advised to pause and consider the wider implications beyond the headline of a €13 billion tax windfall that will remain out of reach for the foreseeable future at least until various legal challenges are played out,” he said.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin, pictured, also supported a Government appeal. He said that with €13 billion of corporate revenue at stake, his party would support it so that this matter could be determined by the European Court of Justice.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the entire political establishment colluded with Apple in an act of “economic treason”. He said it had robbed the public of billions of “desperately needed cash for public housing”.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats said the ruling highlighted the “double standards” where small firms struggled while a giant multinational paid the bare minimum of tax. She said it would be “intolerable” for the State to challenge the ruling.

The Green Party also said the “incredibly thorough” ruling should not be appealed.