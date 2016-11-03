Zappone asks Tusla to review capacity to help more children

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has asked the child and family agency, Tusla, to review Ireland’s capacity to provide “safety, protection and hope’’ to more children.

“That work is being carried out,’’ she said.

Ms Zappone told the Dáil she shared the concern of those behind the campaign highlighting the plight of children stranded in Calais, France.

A vigil was held outside Leinster House in support of the children as the Dáil debated the issue on Wednesday night.

Ms Zappone said to date Ireland had prioritised children under 15 who wished to come to Ireland.

€2.4 million set aside

“I anticipate the process of receiving unaccompanied children into Tusla care will accelerate as we are now going to offer places to older children,’’ she added.

She said €2.4 million had been set aside to look after their needs.

Ms Zappone said Tusla had dealt with an average of 100 unaccompanied children every year for the past five years.

Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien said Ireland should step up and tell the French authorities it is willing to help.

“I am tired of hearing reasons and excuses as to why our record in relocating and resettling is so poor,’’ he said.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the situation was far too serious to think it could be dealt with by way of a single spontaneous act.

“To offer a welcome, a home and an opportunity to improve their lives, in an English-speaking country, which is above all what they want, is undoubtedly the right thing to do,’’ he said.

Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe said Irish people were generous and there was a huge outpouring of support from those who wanted to open up their homes to the children.