Whistleblower claims: Kenny ‘has confidence’ in Garda chief

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has expressed his confidence in Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan.

It came as the Government is expected to establish a commission of investigation into allegations that senior gardaí engaged in an orchestrated campaign to discredit a Garda whistleblower.

Questioned by Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace about whether the Garda Commissioner would be left in place while the investigation was ongoing, Mr Kenny told him: “Obviously I have confidence in the Garda commissioner.”

The Wexford TD had asked when the report by retired High Court judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill would be published.

The judge, who investigated the allegations of discrediting whistleblowers, issued his report to Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald in December.

Investigation warranted

He is understood to have recommended that further investigation was warranted regarding claims by Supt David Taylor, who made a protected disclosure to the Tánaiste that he was instructed by senior management to discredit whistleblower St Maurice McCabe by spreading untruths.

Asked by Mr Wallace when the report would be published, the Taoiseach said “specific proposals will come to Government shortly”, including putting the conclusions and recommendations of the report into the public domain.

He said that because third parties were mentioned in the report, “the Tánaiste referred the report to the Attorney General for advice on how to proceed, including the question of what material can properly be put in the public domain, having the regard to the rights of all concerned”.

He said the Attorney General had given some response but had some further matters to conclude on.

Mr Wallace referred to comments by the Commissioner in a radio interview, “telling us how wonderful everything is and how wonderful she is herself, bombing us with double-speak. Meanwhile, the harassment of whistleblowers continues.”

He asked why, if everything was so wonderful, “why are so many whistleblowers out sick? Why aren’t they at work?”

He said Supt Taylor was interviewed for 21 hours and a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in September 2015, but there was no decision yet.

Absolutely no knowledge

Ms O’Sullivan said she had absolutely no knowledge and was not privy to any campaign to undermine any individual in An Garda Síochána.

Mr Wallace cited the case of Garda Keith Harrison, who he said had written 14 times to the Commissioner detailing harassment he had been subject to, and had been out of work since May 2010.

The Taoiseach told him there were significant changes for gardaí who wished to disclose wrongdoing.

He said they would be entitled to all the protections of whistleblowers, including not having their identity revealed and protection from being dismissed or penalised by their employer.