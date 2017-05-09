Vulture fund dodges rent laws ‘by charging extra for hot water’

Controversial US vulture fund Cerberus is charging “rent increases by the back door” by ordering tenants to pay €250 extra a month for hot water and heating charges, it has been claimed in the Dáil.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett claimed the vulture fund was evicting tenants from a block of apartments, group by group.

He also claimed the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) had refused to sell a number of apartments in Balally, south Dublin to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council but had since sold the whole block to the vulture fund which was now evicting tenants.

For those the fund could not evict immediately, it was forcing to pay extra, by avoiding Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s legislation to limit rent increases, by charging 20 per cent extra for heating and hot water, he claimed.

Mr Boyd Barrett accused the Government of failing to deal with spiralling rents has he cited the case of Robin Hill apartments in Balally.

Homelessness

He noted the Daft.ie report that rents had increase by 13 per cent or €134 on average, which he said was “guaranteed to further escalate that (housing) crisis and leading to more evictions and more people in homelessness”.

He said the Robin Hill apartments were originally built by the McEvaddy brothers in 2008 and subsequently went into Nama.

Mr Boyd Barrett said that since the block went into Nama, half of the apartments had remained empty. “Dún Laoghaire -Rathdown council asked if they could purchase 15 of the vacant units. They were told ‘no, you can only buy the whole block’”.

Nama subsequently agreed the sale of Project Gem, he said, including these apartments, to Cerberus, after which the fund started to evict tenants.

Five of the tenants are to be evicted in May, he said. Others who the fund cannot evict straightaway “they are going to have to pay an extra €250 in hot water and heating charges”.

That is a “backdoor rent increase of about 20 per cent”.

“We have 50,000 empty properties in Dublin,” Mr Boyd Barrett said and that had been created as an “artificially man-made problem resulting from the behaviour of Nama and the vulture funds”.

Evictions

He said the empty units would not have been sitting there with evictions to follow “if you hadn’t sold to vulture funds and if Minister Coveney had ensured in his legislation that when complexes were sold they could not evict tenants”.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny rejected Mr Boyd Barrett’s claim that it was a policy failure by Government.

He said “the problem is the supply of houses all across the country”.

He pointed out that Nama had an €80 billion portfolio to deal with and was expected to give the taxpayer a €2 billion surplus.

Mr Kenny said the State had bought 40,000 properties in the last five years and later clarified that 1,000 had been purchased by State at cost, the others through local authorities and by other means.

The Taoiseach said all property developers were “subject to the laws of the land” and he said the problem was in supply.

Mr Kenny pointed out that Mr Coveney was due to launch the strategy for dealing with 34,000 vacant units in Dublin to bring vacant apartments and dwellings back into use.

“Vacant units and apartments, and houses have to be subject of strategy,” the Taoiseach said.