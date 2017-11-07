Varadkar calls for ‘no tolerance’ of workplace harassment

The Taoiseach has said there should be “no tolerance” of assault, sexual harassment or bullying in any workplace.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday that Minister for Arts Heather Humphries was meeting the Arts Council to discuss allegations of sexual harassment at the Gate Theatre in Dublin.

He said the discussion would centre on whether it was necessary to take action on the issue across the arts sector.

Mr Varadkar said he had discussed the matter with Ms Humphries and that “there can be no tolerance, in my view, of assault or sexual harassment or bullying of any sort in any workplace”.

“And I want that message to go out very clearly,” he added.

A number of former female employees at the Gate have made allegations of bullying and sexual harassment against its former director Michael Colgan.

Mr Varadkar said he was full of admiration for people who came forward in this country and elsewhere to tell their stories.

He said the Gate was a private institution, with its own board, but that it was incumbent on the company to put in place an independent investigation to ensure the allegations made were thoroughly investigated.

He said he did not believe for a second that issues of bullying and sexual harassment were unique to any one sector.

“I think they are probably prevalent in society,” he added.

The Taoiseach was replying to Labour TD Joan Burton who said the Gate was a significant recipient of public funds over the years.

“The descriptions of what has been happening to women…I mean it is just hardly actually believable,” she added.

Ms Burton said the Government should take a leadership role on the matter.