Varadkar backs O’Sullivan but says Garda scandals ‘unacceptable’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Garda Commissioner Nóirin O’Sullivan should “consider her position’’ if she failed to provide clarity on revelations about practices within the force.

In a lengthy statement at the weekend, Ms O’Sullivan said the Garda was undergoing “radical reform” under her commissionership, and issues around the falsifying of breath test statistics were matters of individual and collective behaviour and not simply a systems failure.

As pressure mounted on the commissioner, Mr Martin was asked yesterday whether she should consider her position.

“In the context of these revelations, I think the commissioner should consider her position without question.

“The bottom line here is we can no longer articulate confidence in the Garda Commissioner, or, indeed, at this particular point in time, in the administration of justice until we get absolute clarity in plain language as to what happened here,” he said on RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme.

Mr Martin said if that clarity was not provided, his party would not be in a position to articulate confidence in the commissioner.

He said he had read in The Irish Times on Saturday the Policing Authority had not been informed an audit of the discrepancy in the figures was under way, and the agency had learned about it from the media. “That is just untenable and unacceptable.”

Mr Martin said he believed Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald “should awake from their slumber” on the issue. “The commissioner, in her statement, does seem to indicate there may be more issues,” he added.

Separately, Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar described the revelations surrounding the Garda as “unacceptable” and “appalling”, but said Ms O’Sullivan was key to addressing those issues.

“The Government’s view though is that the commissioner is part of the solution,” he told reporters in Dublin on Sunday. “The Government has confidence in the Garda Commissioner, but obviously in light of what’s been said by some Independent Ministers, and also the leader of the Opposition, we will discuss this further at Cabinet on Tuesday.”

The Taoiseach said on Saturday that while Ms O’Sullivan had his confidence, the current controversies were “unacceptable”.

Independent Alliance Ministers are to consider Ms O’Sullivan’s position at a meeting on Tuesday. Independent Alliance Minister of State John Halligan said he believed the commissioner should consider stepping aside. “I have to say I was bitterly disappointed in her statement.”

Mr Halligan said the issue was one of accountability, and the commissioner had made no effort to say people would be held responsible. “That, to me, is unacceptable.’’

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Jonathan O’Brien said Ms O’Sullivan’s statement “does not go far enough” and she must add clarity.

“Sinn Féin have expressed no confidence in the commissioner in the past, and continue to call for her resignation. I am also calling on the Government to express no confidence in O’Sullivan.”