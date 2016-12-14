Unprecedented absence of seven TDs from question time in Dáil

An unprecedented number of TDs were absent from the Dáil during Minister’s question time.

Seven TDs who had tabled questions to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone failed to attend in the chamber on Wednesday during the 90 minute-session and their questions fell.

AAA-PBP TDs Richard Boyd Barrett (Dún Laoghaire), Bríd Smith (Dublin South-Central), Ruth Coppinger (Dublin West), Paul Murphy (Dublin South-West) and Gino Kenny (Dublin Mid-West) were not in the House when their questions were called.

‘As láthair’

Independents4Change TD Clare Daly (Dublin Fingal) and Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin (Kildare South) were also absent.

Acting Cathaoirleach Bernard Durkan listed a number of questions which were not taken because the TDs were “as láthair”.

No explanation was given in the chamber for the non-attendance.

He then called a question in the name of Independent TD Maureen O’Sullivan who had previously asked a question. Mr Durkan said she “was here up to a few minutes ago and did not think we would reach this juncture”.

A number of questions asked had been dealt with in queries from other TDs, including matters on the Government’s childcare scheme.