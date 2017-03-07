Tuam babies: Anger mounts in Dáil over ‘chamber of horrors’

Taoiseach Enda Kenny described Ireland of the era of mother and baby homes as a “social and cultural sepulchre” or tomb.

In an angry response to the discovery of the remains of children in Tuam, Mr Kenny described it as a “chamber of horrors”. He said “we better deal with this now” because if they did not another taoiseach in 20 years would be saying, “if we only knew then, if only we had done then. But his or her then is our now. And now we do know and now we have to do now, all of us in this House together.”

The Taoiseach said “we need some little time to reflect on the issue.”

He was responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who said “there must be a resolve by Government and Oireachtas to once and for all address the gaps in services for children in this country by a resolve to comprehensively invest in these services”.

The Fianna Fáil leader highlighted the lack of services including the current homelessness of 2,500 children.

In his response Mr Kenny said “in the so-called good old days we did not just hide away the dead bodies of tiny human beings. We dug deep and we dug deeper still to bury our compassion to bury our mercy to bury our humanity itself.

“No nuns broke into our homes to kidnap our children. We gave them up to what we convinced ourselves was the nuns’ care.

The work of Catherine Corless brought to light 796 children's death certs relating to the home in Tuam. Here are all of their names #CBLive pic.twitter.com/oipboNTUNF — RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) 6 March 2017

“We gave them up to spare them the savagery of gossip, the weak and the language of delight in which the holier than thou were particularly fluent.

“We gave them up because of our perverse, morbid relationship with what you call respectability.

“For a while it seemed as if in Ireland our women had the amazing capacity to self-impregnate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neglected them

And for their trouble “we evicted them or we trafficked them or we starved them or we neglected them or we denied them to the point of their disappearance, from our hearts and from our sight, from our country to the point in the case of Tuam, possibly other places, from life itself”.

However, AAA-PBP TD Bríd Smith said the empire of the private Bons Secours hosptial group was built on the bones of dead children.

She called for the order to be disbanded and criticised the celebration on Monday of a new hospital unit in Limerick.

She said she was sick of people saying “we were all to blame”. She said there was a “headage payment” of up to $3,000 for each child who went to the US. Those people did not want their children to be neglected or abused.

She said the State knew exactly what was going on.

The Taoiseach said the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby homes has completed some of its work and it carried out “some of the physical excavation in this chamber of horrors in Tuam”.

He said there was an independence for coroners and gardaí and a duty for the local authority.

“I have to respect the independence of gardaí and coroner,” said Mr Kenny .

The commission should be allowed to do its work.