Theresa May’s schedule will not allow Dáil address, says Kenny

British prime minister Theresa May will not address the Dáil during her visit to Dublin next week, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

He told the Dáil he had received a letter from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl on the matter.

“My understanding is that the prime minister’s schedule will not allow that to happen and I am not in control of that schedule,’’ he added.

“Obviously, when details are absolutely finalised, we will be aware of those.’’

Replying to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, the Taoiseach said his understanding of the visit was “to come to Government Buildings to have a Taoiseach to prime minister discussion and to follow that with a particular set of issues’’.

He said it was around this the visit would take place.

“I will obviously keep the House updated as the issue becomes more finalised,’’ he added.