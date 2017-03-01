Tesco underestimated ‘spirit of solidarity,’ Dáil hears

Supermarket giant Tesco underestimated the “spirit of solidarity” among ordinary people when it gambled that people would not support its workers’ efforts to retain their terms and conditions, the Dáil has heard.

AAA-PBP TD Mick Barry said the company must have been shocked when revenue at stores in dispute dropped by up to 80 per cent and by more than 30 per cent in stores with no picket.

The Cork North-Central TD was one of 21 opposition deputies from Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour, AAA-PBP, Independents4Change, the Social Democrats and other Independent TDs who raised the dispute in the Dáil.

It is the largest number of TDs involved in a single question since topical issues were introduced in the Dáil in 2011.

Labour Court

Strike action has been suspended pending discussions at the Labour Court dispute centres on the company’s plans to change the terms and conditions of 250 of the supermarket’s longest-serving staff, employed before 1996.

The company says more flexibility is required but Mandate trade union said employees’ incomes would fall by 15 per cent, which Tesco denied.

Minister of State Pat Breen said it was a very positive development that both sides had agreed to talks. He said work was progressing on developing a policy response on zero hours and low hours contracts. Mr Breen said, “There is nothing to be gained by vilifying either the company or the union.”

But a number criticised the company. Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire accused Tesco of using “vindictive and sneaky tactics in trying to undermine the workers”. He also claimed Fianna Fáil and the Government had cast doubt on the need for legislation on unions’ access to workers.

But Fianna Fáil jobs spokesman Niall Collins said it was “completely hypocritical” of Sinn Féin to criticise his party when “we read Sunday after Sunday how you treat your own employers”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Independents4Change TD Joan Collins said that Tesco had been a really good shop for unions to work with. But they were looking at other shops offering worse conditions and pay and saying “we could have a bite of that cherry as well”.

Labour’s Brendan Ryan said the Government believed the worker “is a dispensable player in the economic game. I believe companies are emboldened by this stance from Government.”