TDs wear ‘Repeal’ sweaters amid Dáil question on abortion

Members of the AAA-PBP group of TDs wore sweaters displaying the slogan “REPEAL” in the Dáil as Dublin West TD Ruth Coppinger raised the issue of abortion for leaders’ questions.

The six members of the group arrived into the chamber with the men wearing jackets over the sweaters until Ms Coppinger spoke.

Wearing clothing or emblems displaying party political messages in the Dáil runs counter to standing orders.

After question time, officials approached Ms Coppinger on the issue and spoke to two TDs who were leaving.

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon questioned the wearing of such sweaters and said there was an issue about clothing and emblems.

He said that some time ago he had a group of schoolchildren in Leinster House who were wearing T-shirts with the word CoderDojo on them, a reference to a movement of community-based programming clubs for young people.

The children had to leave the grounds and remove their T-shirts before being allowed back into Leinster House.

Mr Cannon asked whether, in light of the wearing of “such wearing of clothing or emblems”, any action would be taken.

Parliamentary standards

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl said the a code of parliamentary standards had been adopted in 2010 that emblems of a party political nature should not be worn.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the matter would be discussed by the business committee and the committee on procedure and privileges.

During question time, Ms Coppinger referred to a rally in Dublin on Saturday when an estimated 25,000 people marched to call for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which places the life of the unborn on an equal footing with that of the mother.

Ms Coppinger claimed Taoiseach Enda Kenny had continually tried to avoid the issue.

She said Minister for Children Katherine Zappone had said “ ‘we might need something to replace the Eighth Amendment in our Constitution’ - and I want to ask if you agree with that and if so, why?”

The Socialist Party TD asked why, after the “tragedies and follies of equating a woman with a foetus, would you put something else there policing women’s bodies?”

Mr Kenny said they were holding the citizens’ assembly to allow people have their say.

“Everyone can have personal opinions about this,” he said. It was a Government decision endorsed by the Oireachtas to establish the assembly.

“I admire the courage of those 99 who have stepped forward to say ‘I will participate in this discussion’,” he said. “Not an easy thing for many of them to do given the nature of the divisive response” to the issue.

The Taoiseach stressed that “there is nothing being cooked up here. It’s a very straightforward democratic exercise.”