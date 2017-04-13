TDs urged to ‘take some down time’ as Dáil breaks for two weeks

As the Dáil adjourns for a two-week Easter break, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl reminded TDs to take some down time during the “frenetic political activity” going on throughout the country.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl had paid tribute to the “superb and diligent service” the Oireachtas commission staff had given in the first term of 2017.

He thanked TDs for their “generally excellent co-operation”, although he said some party leaders were “a bit horologically challenged”, in reference to their exceeding time limits when asking and answering questions.

The House rises by agreement on Thursday until Tuesday May 2nd - 19 days’ time.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said “there is a degree of frenetic political activity going on throughout the country.

“So I would just say to members to make sure during the Easter period to take some down time.”

He called on TD “to be conscious of your own health and wellbeing and the need for everyone to have some down time during the break”.