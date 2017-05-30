Taoiseach ‘upset’ by child protection failings in Shannon audit

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he was upset by the failings in the State’s child-protection system revealed by Prof Geoffrey Shannon’s audit of cases where the Garda Síochána removed children from their homes in emergencies. The Garda-commissioned report, which was published on Monday, found that children were treated like “human trash” in some cases.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil on Tuesday that “work is already well under way in relation to the many issues commented upon by Dr Shannon in his fine report”. He said Tusla, the State child and family agency, would continue to roll out its national child care information system, which would significantly improve the information available about vulnerable children.

He added that the Garda’s national child-protection unit was now carrying out an audit at local level and that Minister for Children Katherine Zappone had asked for a report on the matter. “I just want to say we are not finished with this at all,” Mr Kenny said.

He described Monday night’s RTÉ Investigates: Chaos in Care report on the neglect of children, shown on Claire Byrne Live, as harrowing, distressing viewing.

The Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, said Prof Shannon had issued a damning report.