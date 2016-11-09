Taoiseach questioned over description of Trump as ‘racist’ in Dáil

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he will be happy to deal with US president-elect Donald Trump in “a very constructive way’’.

Mr Kenny was responding in the Dáil on Wednesday to his description in the past of Mr Trump as “racist’’.

He recalled he had agreed in the House that comments made by Mr Trump, “in the heat of the battle in the primary election’’, were racist and dangerous.

He added he had listened very carefully to the president-elect this morning and the first thing he said was it was time to heal wounds, build partnerships and work constructively with all of the people of the US and the people of other countries who wanted to work with him.

“I want to say I am very happy the Government will work with the new administration when appointed by the president-elect,’’ he added.

Mr Kenny said the US people had made a very democratic decision.

He was replying to AAA-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger who recalled the Taoiseach had said he would tell Mr Trump he had racist views when they met face-to-face.

“So, Taoiseach, I was just wondering could you give us an idea when you think that will happen?’’ she asked.

Ms Coppinger said the leaders of the three main parties in the Dáil had sent congratulations to Mr Trump, despite them having raised huge problems with what he had said in the recent past.

Mr Kenny said the Government would make “acquaintance and arrangements’’ to meet and speak with the personnel of the new administration on the peace process.

He said he had written to Mr Trump and vice-president-elect Mike Pence pointing out Ireland remembered the work done by the Clintons for Ireland.

He had made the point the Government would continue to work very closely with the new administration.

He had also pointed out the changed position in the Senate and Congress and that the Republican party would be able to bring forward a comprehensive bill dealing with undocumented Irish.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said the American people had spoken and the onus was now clearly on the president-elect to represent all of the people and play a positive and progressive role in world affairs.

That would include maintaining the very positive engagement successive US presidents had with Ireland.

It also meant resolving the very real issue of the 50,000 undocumented Irish currently living in North America, he added.

Mr Adams paid tribute to the Hillary Clinton for her engagement in Irish affairs, adding she had been “a good friend’’.

He also paid tribute to President Barack Obama and others involved in the peace process.