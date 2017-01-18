Taoiseach has ‘no plan’ for Brexit, Mary Lou McDonald claims

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has “no plan” for Brexit, Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed as she called on him to be assertive in EU negotiations.

Ms McDonald said the “only workable solution is for the North to have special designated status for the North within EU and you, Taoiseach, need to work to that goal”.

She said British prime minister Theresa May had set out her approach.

“What is your holistic approach Taoiseach, your view, vision, strategy, plan, when do we get that when do we hear that?”

But rejecting her claims Mr Kenny said the Government wanted the “continuation of a strong economy, preservation of the common travel area; we want no return to a hard border or border of the past. We want to maintain our trading links.”

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach “sat on your hands until now”.

“It’s now entirely clear that you have no plan yourself and that is very, very troubling,” she said.

“But for you Taoiseach, now at the 11th hour, to stand in the Dáil chamber with no discernible plan, with no discernible vision or direction, just a simple repetition time and again of a list of issues. A list of issues is not a plan.

“A list of issues will not protect Irish jobs, Irish agriculture, our economy our political institutions or the Good Friday Agreement. A list is no good or no comfort to the citizens of the North who voted to stay.”

The Taoiseach reminded Ms McDonald that the negotiations had not yet started but “Sinn Féin have taken the line that they want to blame everybody without taking responsibility”.

He also said “we will argue very vociferously for the issues we have already pointed out that are being prepared for and that the prime minister in her speech mentioned”.

Ms McDonald said Mrs May repeated her intention to bring an end to the jurisdiction of the European court of justice, alongside her vow to end Britain’s commitment to the European convention on human rights.

This will have profound implications for the Good Friday Agreement because both are absolutely fundamental to the human rights contained in that agreement, she said.

“You need to make clear to prime minister May that this cannot happen.”

The Taoiseach told her: “As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement we will defend that with everything we have.”