Taoiseach has ‘absolute confidence’ in Garda Commissioner, Justice Minister

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has insisted he has “absolute confidence” in the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice as the row over the alleged undermining of Garda whistleblowers was raised in the Dáil.

Mr Kenny said a sitting judge might have to be appointed to assess the information received by the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald’s department under the Protected Disclosures Act.

Mr Kenny confirmed on Tuesday that senior gardaí had made “protected disclosures” to Ms Fitzgerald, alleging a campaign by Garda management to undermine the professional and personal reputation of Garda whistleblowers.

The Taoiseach said it was absolutely unacceptable for whistleblowers not to be dealt with “to the highest standards”.

Independents4Change TD Clare Daly claimed it was “beyond time” for Garda Commissioner Noreen O’Sullivan to go.

Ms Daly highlighted claims that senior management in the force orchestrated a campaign to undermine whistleblowers, through damaging texts, harassment and disparagement of whistleblowers’ personal and professional reputations.

She said Independent TD Mick Wallace had raised the mistreatment of two gardaí 19 times in the Dáil. “How many examples do you have to have presented to you?” she asked Mr Kenny.

She said two senior gardaí outlined a systematic and orchestrated attempt not just to undermine, but to annihilate whistleblowers, “with the sanction of the current and former garda commissioners”.

She dismissed a statement on Wednesday by Ms O’Sullivan that she encouraged whistleblowers to come forward.

“If the Commissioner herself is not directly involved in the harassment, do you not have a problem that her authority is so discredited that instruction she has allegedly given for whistleblowers to be protected are being wholesale ignored across the ranks of An Garda Síochána?”

Whistleblowers harassed

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke of whistleblowers being hounded and harassed.

She told the Taoiseach: “your Government has clearly failed to protect whistleblowers”.

Ms McDonald asked Mr Kenny if Ms Fitzgerald and Ms O’Sullivan were running for cover and if he was confident both to protect whistleblowers.

Mr Kenny said he had “absolute confidence” in both the Commissioner and the Tánaiste. “I have no reason not to,” he said.

Mr Kenny said the information received under the Protected Disclosures Act had to be examined. He expects a member of the judiciary was likely to be appointed to do so.

He said the matter would be dealt with by the appropriate person and the Government was taking the allegations very seriously.

Ms McDonald said the difficulty was that they had had heard this too often before.

She said she understood Ms Fitzgerald had been in possession of some correspondence for months and asked who was in charge - “the Minister or the Commissioner?”

Mr Kenny said the information would have to be assessed and considered, but stressed that “we will not shirk our responsibility in dealing with the matter”.