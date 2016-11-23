Taoiseach defends tweet about Mike Pence talks

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has defended his message on Twitter about a phone conversation with US vice-president-elect Mike Pence.

In the tweet, Mr Kenny said he had had a “really good conversation” with the Republican, who “certainly knows Ireland and the issues that matter to our people”.

In the Dáil, Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett described the tweet as “shocking”.

He quoted previous comments by Mr Pence, who has said that “homosexuals are not as a group able-bodied.

“They are known to carry extremely high rates of disease brought on because of the nature of their sexual practices and the promiscuity which is a hallmark of their lifestyle.”

“He said, ‘Gay journalists cannot remain unbiased because of the pathological nature of their gaydom’.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said Mr Pence’s comments were “disgusting bigotry” and “unbelievable stuff”.

In 2013, as governor of Indiana, Mr Pence signed a Bill that would jail same-sex couples who applied for a marriage licence.

The Bill also suggested clerks or clergy who supplied such a licence or performed the wedding ceremony should also be jailed.

The Dún Laoghaire TD asked what the Taoiseach thought Irish people had in common with “an outright bigot and anti-gay, anti-lesbian and anti-trans person such as Mr Pence.

“It seems we have nothing in common with him and that he knows nothing about the values of people in this country.”

Personal views

Mr Kenny said the TD should know that he had not been speaking about the personal views of the US vice-president-elect.

“I spoke to him about his position as the elected vice-president and I spoke to him about Ireland and our relationship with the US.

“In that context, I mentioned the undocumented Irish and the scale of the employment of US citizens by Irish companies.”

He said he had explained the traditional relationships Ireland had had with the US over many years.

“Vice-president-elect Pence fully understands the issues of Ireland, its economy, its people, our traditions and our values.

“That has nothing to do with his personal opinions. I said before in this House that the decision that has been made here was made by the US electorate, the people of the US.”