Taoiseach condemns ‘wildcat’ extension of bus strike

The extension of the Bus Éireann dispute to Irish Rail and Dublin Bus last Friday has been strongly condemned by Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

“I condemn the wildcat strike which took place unofficially last week which brought this city and so many other places, hundreds of thousands of people, to a standstill,’’ he said.

Mr Kenny repeated in the Dáil on Tuesday that the dispute could only be settled at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

He said he hoped unions and management would get together with the WRC.

He said Minister for Transport had “been more than encouraging’’ about further talks.

The Taoiseach was replying to Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin who said people were frustrated, annoyed and angry at the lack of activity at Government level in resolving the dispute.

There was a general sense in the regional towns that if the dispute were in Dublin, it would be resolved a long time ago, he said.

The dispute was causing massive disruption, he added.