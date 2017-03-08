Taoiseach accused of ‘insulting’ women over Tuam baby scandal

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he sees no reason why an interim report on the Tuam baby scandal should not be published.

Mr Kenny said he had not read the report which had been submitted to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone.

The Taoiseach was responding to Independent TD Catherine Connolly amid heated exchanges in the Dáil on Wednesday during which she claimed he was insulting the women of Ireland.

“I am as committed as anybody else to seeing that we deal with this once and for all,’’ said Mr Kenny.

He said he came from the west of Ireland and he could not put a figure on the number of young women since the 1950s who were sent away to foster homes or other countries to have their children simply because they became pregnant out of wedlock.

“If you think that I would insult the women of Ireland by trying to do what I want to do here, in respect of our Government and our country and our people, then you are very much mistaken,’’ he added.

Earlier, Ms Connolly sharply criticised the Taoiseach and said she was not sure whether Mr Kenny was completely and utterly out of his depth or whether he stuck to prepared scripts.

She said she had specifically asked him about the publication of an interim report which Minister Zappone had since September last year.

“I am asking you now to confirm why it has not been published eight months later... What is in it that is so frightening ?,’’ she added.

She asked who had made the past “shameful’’, as Mr Kenny had described it.

“Who made it shameful to have what was natural, a pregnancy and a baby ?” she added.

She asked who had instituted the removal of the babies, not directly by the nuns in the middle of the night, but as a result of a visit from a priest or somebody doing their job.

“Please, do not insult the women of Ireland on international women’s day and answer the question when the interim report will be published,’’ she added.

Ms Connolly said talking about a memorial in Tuam was premature.

Mr Kenny said far from insulting the women of Ireland, he wanted to find out answers.

“It is beneath you to take that line, Deputy Connolly,’’ he added.