Tanaiste ‘confident’ in Garda Commissioner amid whistleblower claims

The Minister for Justice again expressed confidence in Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan with regard to recent Garda whistleblower allegations.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said due process was important .

“I want to be very clear about one thing,’’ Ms Fitzgerald told the Dáil.

“No findings of wrongdoing of any kind have been made against the Garda Commissioner and I believe, in those circumstances, she is entitled to our full confidence.’’

The Tánaiste was replying in the Dáil on Thursday to questions about allegations by senior gardaí of a deliberate campaign by Garda management to undermine the professional and personal reputations of Garda whistleblowers. Senior gardaí have given details of the alleged campaign to the Minister for Justice under the Protected Disclosures Act.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said it had been widely reported the two whistleblowers in the latest series of allegations had stated clearly they would not co-operate with any process unless the Commissioner stood aside.

“You state your confidence in the commissioner,’’ Ms McDonald said. “The whistleblowers clearly don’t have any confidence in the commissioner.’’

Independent TD Mick Wallace said the force was in turmoil and there was a split, with two camps.

“She has promoted a ring around her…it is corrosive,’’ he added. Many good gardaí were shocked at how the commissioner was operating. “You cannot leave her in position,’’ he added.

The Tánaiste said due process was important, adding the law should be used carefully.

Ms Fitzgerald said she had received the whistleblower reports on Monday and she was putting a procedure in place.

“I have to consider the legal options, the various pathways with which I can investigate this issue ,’’ she added.

She said this would be done in a very timely way and as soon as possible, adding she could not discuss the detail of contact with whistleblowers.

Ms Fitzgerald said she had followed up any issues brought to her attention and wanted to see the highest standards in An Garda Síochána.