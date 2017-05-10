Tag Roscrea burglary ‘scumbags’ for life - Michael Healy-Rae

Those who burgled the home of an elderly Tipperary couple were “scumbags’’ who should be tagged for life when apprehended and convicted, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has said.

“They are the worst type of cowardly blackguards that God ever had the misfortune to create and bring into this world,” he added.

“They are horrible people.”

In the Dáil today, Mr Healy-Rae raised the attack on Jimmy Campion (94) and his wife Maura (87) in Roscrea at the weekend.

He said two men had attacked Mr Campion.

“They broke his walking stick over his head,’’ Mr Healy-Rae added. “They ransacked his house and stole money.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the attack on the Campions was “an attack of cowardice and wanton brutality’’ and unforgiveable in so many ways.

‘Not the first time’

“Unfortunately, it is not the first time it has happened and probably will not be the last,’’ he added.

“I hope Mr Campion is making a recovery.’’

Mr Kenny said he hoped local gardaí found those responsible and that the judge would deal with them when they were brought before the courts.

Mr Healy-Rae said he wanted an end to such people being treated with kid gloves.

“There is free legal aid and every sort of pampering and nonsense for them,’’ he added.

“The full rigours of the law must be applied to them.’’

Must be protected

He said everybody had parents or grandparents who grew old and frail and they must be protected.

“That is how we will be judged as politicians,’’ he added.

Mr Healy-Rae urged the Taoiseach and the Government to “get cross’’ about the issue because what was happening should not be tolerated.

“It is not right and it is not fair,’’ he added.

Mr Kenny said the Criminal Justice (Burglary of Dwellings) Act 2015 was targeted at burglars with previous convictions and who were charged with multiple residential break-ins.

It required the courts to provide for consecutive jail sentences when a burglar was being sentenced for multiple offences, he added.

He said it also allowed courts to refuse bail to offenders who had a previous conviction for domestic burglary.

Mr Kenny said the criminal justice forensic evidence and DNA database system, which commenced a year ago, provided gardaí with investigative links between people and unsolved crimes, including burglary.