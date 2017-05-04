Tánaiste says abortion referendum should be held ‘as early as possible’

An abortion referendum should be held “as early as possible’’, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

Ms Fitzgerald said she believed it was in the interests of Irish women that the Dáil move forward with the issue and consider the legislative approach to be taken.

“We have a very, very bad history when it comes to women’s reproductive rights,’’ she added.

The Oireachtas is currently setting up a cross-party committee on abortion, which will report to the Dáil.

This follows the decision of the Citizens’ Assembly to support a referendum to replace rather than repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution giving equal right to the life of the mother and the unborn.

The assembly also voted that abortion should be available in Ireland without restriction.

Ms Fitzgerald told the House on Thursday the committee, representative of parties and independents, would consider the matter and the Dáil would then have to take a decision. She expected there would be a referendum after that.

Ms Fitzgerald said abortion was a delicate and difficult issue for every individual, indeed for every society, in terms of what the legislative framework ought to be.

The Tánaiste was replying to Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald who said the issue, perhaps like no other, had been marked by the politics of delay, hypocrisy and that women must wait.

She said it was 25 years since the X case, when “a raped, traumatised child was dragged through courts’’.

Since then, she added, there had been an “alphabet soup of tragedy and maltreatment of women, story after story piled high’’.

Yet, the political system stood still and looked the other way, she added.

Ms McDonald said the politics of delay could be tolerated no longer.