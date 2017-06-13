Sustained standing ovation for Taoiseach as he leaves Dáil

Taoiseach Enda Kenny received a sustained standing ovation at the end of almost an hour of tributes and criticisms following the announcement of his resignation in the Dáil.

TDs and Ministers shook hands with Mr Kenny and Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, who is also standing down from office.

A number of Opposition TDs crossed the floor of the Dáil to shake Mr Kenny’s hand on his last day as Taoiseach, after six years, before he goes to Áras an Uachtaráin to formally announce his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

There was some laughter when Independent Alliance Cabinet member, Minister for Transport Shane Ross, stood to pay tribute to Mr Kenny.

He said Mr Kenny had done something pretty unique during his six years as taoiseach. He was departing with dignity and at the high point of his career.

Mr Ross said the Taoiseach was widely recognised globally as someone who had done a “fantastically noble job for Ireland at the tables of Europe and the United States”.

Mr Ross said it should be recognised that Mr Kenny had taken steps of reform which were difficult for him from the conservative background from which he emerged. He took on the issue of gay marriage and was a convert to that, Mr Ross said.

There was further laughter when Mr Ross said of Mr Kenny: “He found himself in a bit of a jam because he ended up with us in Government.”

Nation is in a better place

He said some people said “there were cultural differences without any culture”.

Mr Ross added that civil war politics still pertained but Mr Kenny was the glue that kept the Government together because he was prepared to compromise.

“Overall, the nation is in a better place” than it was when Mr Kenny took office, Mr Ross said.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said he had served in two governments with Mr Kenny.

He said when Mr Kenny was minister for tourism in the Rainbow coalition, he had observed a strength which, in many ways, had later come to define him as taoiseach.

Mr Howlin said he was a politician of “boundless enthusiasm’’ and “great skill’’, adding it was the “hopeful, happy’’ Enda Kenny which the Irish people had identified - and would continue to identify - with most.

“Back in 2011, that attitude was exactly what our country needed,’’ he added.

Sense of humour

Independent TD Maureen O’Sullivan told Mr Kenny: “I will remember you as somebody who was always personable, friendly, approachable, someone with great energy and importantly a sense of humour.”

Ms O’Sullivan said her one criticism of the Government’s policy was encapsulated in Fine Gael’s election slogan “Keep the Recovery Going”, because the recovery was not felt by everybody, including people in her Dublin Central constituency.

She added that one of the most moving moments in the Dáil was the apology to the women of the Magdalene laundries. She said it was what the women wanted and she also praised Mr Kenny’s contribution to Dublin’s North inner city following the gangland killings in the area, and the people of the locality appreciated his efforts.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle wished Mr Kenny well but said “we could have had a very different recovery that benefited all citizens rather than just a few”.

He added that from a Fine Gael point of view, the Taoiseach had managed the economy well because there were now 110,000 millionaires in the country but that was a great disappointment to others seeking a fairer society.

Steeliness

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said the Taoiseach had given practically his entire adult life to public service with 42 years as a TD, 15 as party leader and six as Taoiseach. And he had displayed many strong personal attributes - longevity, determination, steeliness and the ability remain upbeat even against terrible adversity.

He had made a significant contribution to political life but had made some significant personal sacrifices.

Ms Shortall said they should also acknowledge the personal sacrifices his wife Fionnuala and their three children Aoibhinn, Ferdia and Naoise had made and they should be thanked for that sacrifice.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said Mr Kenny had shown great courtesy and collaboration. Mr Ryan’s recollection of 2011 was that the Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition handed on the baton and the Taoiseach took it and did not let it fall.

“We stabilised the country but we did not reform,” he said, adding that they needed to move to a different model that was fairer but maybe they could do that now when they changed the guard.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said she could sum up Mr Kenny’s legacy by focusing on six years of unprecedented austerity suffered by the many to bail out the few, or the crisis in homelessness, health, the gardaí and in the State.

But she would concentrate instead on the “incarceration, internment and imprisonment’’ of a vulnerable, pregnant teenager who had asked for help, she added.

“And although we know little of the circumstances, we do know this: a pregnant child should not be forced to have a child,’’ said Ms Coppinger.

‘Nice thing to say’

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said Mr Kenny had a genuine commitment to politics, which nobody could take from him.

“You are a worker and that is a nice thing to say about anybody,’’ he added.

He said Mr Kenny would have more time to visit Kilcummin, in Co Kerry, where the Kenny family holiday, and to cycle around the Ring of Kerry.

He said Mr Kenny would also be able to “watch over Kerry winning another Munster final and maybe take notes and go back to Mayo with them’’.

Mr Healy-Rae said he also wanted to thank the Irish people because, when talking about the recovery, it was the people who suffered.

They had sacrificed their incomes and really had a tough time, he added.

Independent TD Michael Harty said Mr Kenny had upheld democracy extremely well.

“You have addressed social issues which have shaped Irish culture and you have restored our confidence in ourselves,’’ he added.

Mr Harty said the Taoiseach had addressed the financial crisis, taking hard decisions which had been painful for everybody in society.

Unfortunately, there were legacy issues remaining relating to austerity, he added.